Back at CES, we got a first look at iOttie’s new Easy One Touch Connect Mount. Today the brand has officially launched its latest car mount, which is said to be the first of its kind to bring Alexa into your ride. Offering voice-activated navigation, music playback, smart home control and more, it’s now available exclusively for Prime members. Head below for a closer look at the new in-car accessory.

Summon Alexa in the car with iOttie’s latest smartphone mount

iOttie makes some of our favorite iPhone and Android car mounts, and today the brand is back with the launch of its latest option. Fitting right into the mix of previously-released models, the new Easy One Touch Connect features a similar design. Staples in the lineup like the Easy One Touch technology make the cut, as well as the same style of adhering to your ride’s dashboard.

But where iOttie’s Easy One Touch Connect mixes it up is with the inclusion of Amazon’s voice assistant. Alexa comes built right into the car mount, giving you hands-free access to directions and music playback. In fact, anything you can do from a typical Echo speaker will arrive with the brand’s latest release, including smart home control and even more.

Easy One Touch Connect pairs with your car’s stereo system over Bluetooth as well as via an auxiliary out. The mount leverages two microphones which pair with noise canceling software. This combo ensures that Alexa can hear you over ambient road noises and the like.

iOttie Easy One Touch Connect launches exclusively for Prime members

In the build up to Prime Day, we’ve already gotten a look at a selection of exclusive products available only to Amazon shoppers. Today’s new Easy One Touch Connect from iOttie joins that growing list of items. Right now Prime members can by the brand’s latest car mount for $69.95. It’ll stay a Prime exclusive up through the two-day shopping event and until the end of July. Amazon also sweetens the pot by offing three month of its music service with purchase as well.

We’ve seen a variety of in-car options for summoning Alexa while driving. From Amazon’s in-house Echo Auto, to releases like the Anker Roav Viva Pro and more. iOttie’s Easy One Touch Connect may be late to the party here, but it’s certainly one of the more notable entries. Smartphone car mounts are becoming more ubiquitous as it is. So having the voice assistant technology built right into an essential car accessory is a smart call.

