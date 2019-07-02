The highly-rated PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $10)

PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS is now on sale for $1. The PDF/productivity app is regularly $10 and today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked. In fact, we haven’t seen it down this low since July 2018. Among the 40 best business apps on the App Store, it features real-time document collaboration over the internet, the ability to fill out PDF forms right on your mobile device and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 users. More details below.

But you’re also going to need some mobile games to keep you busy between meetings or while on the road. So go grab R.B.I. Baseball 19 while it’s at the all-time low on the App Store: $4 (Reg. $7). You’ll find the rest of today’s best deals right here including ScanBee – Scanner & copier, Swim Out, Zombie Night Terror, Home Inventory and more.

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

PDF Reader Pro Edition :

Now you can collaborate and add annotations with other users on the same file over the internet in real time and you can chat about your progress simultaneously. They will be able to see what changes you are making as you make them all in real time. Now you can add notes directly from your iPad anywhere on the document. Highlighter, stamps, sticky notes, text boxes, underlines, strikeout, dynamic stamps (with date & time), freehand drawing, signature, free highlight, lines, arrows, rectangles and ovals, fully compatible with Apple Preview and Adobe Acrobat.

