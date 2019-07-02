R.B.I. Baseball 19 for iOS hits an all-time low on the App Store: $4 (Reg. $7)

R.B.I. Baseball 19 for iOS is now on sale for $3.99. Regularly $7, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. Published by the MLB, R.B.I. Baseball 19 features authentic players and uniforms. There are 165+ all-time greats you can play as including Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams and Reggie Jackson. There is also a Franchise Mode which has you playing and managing your team across multiple seasons. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $4 (Reg. $7)

R.B.I. Baseball 19:

R.B.I. Baseball 19 has more additions and improvements than ever before, delivering Franchise Mode and heightened authenticity to deliver a genuine MLB experience – not to mention hundreds of new animations, brand new player models, every official 2019 uniform, more player gear, improved ball physics and environments, and more!

