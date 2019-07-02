Secure another year of PlayStation Plus for $40 shipped today (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for just $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $320 off, matching our previous mention/the E3 2019 sale price and the best we can find. Amazon is charging $60 right now, for comparison. For those unfamiliar, PS Plus provides access to the free game library every month, online multiplayer, huge PSN deals and much more. Head below for additional details.

Speaking of the free game library, you’ll find this months freebies right here including Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (also includes Heavy Rain) and Horizon Chase Turbo. We also still shave PS4 Pro at one of the best prices of the summer and here are the rest of today’s best gaming deals.

PlayStation Plus:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

