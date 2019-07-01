Last week, Amazon officially announced Prime Day 2019. We’re expecting to see a bevy of deals across every category and there are plenty of ways you can prepare for the big day. This morning, Amazon is detailing a number of early Prime Day deals along with various ways you can make the most of July’s biggest shopping event.

Headlining this year’s batch of early Prime Day deals is $100 off Fire TV Recast, various Kindle Unlimited and Amazon music deals, along with markdowns on Echo speakers. We have coverage on all of today’s biggest news down below. Hit the jump for more from today’s Prime Day tease.

Early Prime Day deals center around media

While Prime Day is officially two weeks away, there are 10 deals which are already available. Amazon seemingly does this every year, focusing on various areas of its stable of content and in-house devices.

Headlining this year is Fire TV Recast at $100 off and various Echo speakers on sale from $25. That’s no surprise as early Prime Day deals each year seem to center around Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem. Look for even more deals to ramp up on Kindle and Fire tablets come July 4th, and certainly by Prime Day.

Also, we’ve been telling you about various early Prime Day deals over the last week. That includes Amazon Music Unlimited at a steep discount and Kindle Unlimited with FREE trial.

Last week we also detailed upcoming Twitch Prime deals, some of which are beginning to roll out today. If you’re a gamer, don’t miss these offers, which include a handful of freebies.

Whole Foods plays a role prior to Prime Day

As expected, Amazon is leaning on Whole Foods as means for getting shoppers excited about Prime Day 2019. From July 3rd through Prime Day, Amazon will be offering a $10 credit when you spend $10 or more at Whole Foods. This is a no-brainer if you’re a regular shopper at either retailer and have a Prime membership.

Other notable deals include:

Prime members that apply for Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will get an $80 credit if they are approved. That credit will be automatically applied to your Amazon account upon approval. Notable perks of this card include 5% cash back at Amazon and no annual fee.

As well, Prime members who download the Amazon app for the first time will receive up to $25 worth of credits. You’ll need to “sign-in and use it” for the bonus to be applied to your account.

9to5Toys’ Take

Early Prime Day deals show that Amazon is serious about making another big splash during this year’s event. You can certainly expect to see more offers roll in Thursday for July 4th, and the week following in the lead up to Prime Day 2019. I’m confident at this point that Amazon still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve.

Source: Amazon

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!