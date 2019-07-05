Dive into Dr. Panda’s Swimming Pool on iOS while it’s FREE (Reg. $4)

Dr. Panda Swimming Pool for iOS is now FREE on the App Store. Regularly $4, this is the first time we have seen it go free since May 2018. With no in-app purchases or third-party ads, Dr. Panda’s Swimming Pool features a series of different activities with “hundreds of interactions” and secrets for the little ones to discover. Much like the rest of the popular Dr. Panda kids’ apps, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 430 users all-time. More details below.

After you’ve downloaded Dr. Panda Swimming Pool for the kids, head over to this morning’s roundup for some grown up games/app deals. You’ll price drops on titles like Scotland Yard, Packing Pro, Tower of Fortune 3, Last Colossus and more. We also still have the post-apocalyptic disaster sim Sheltered at $2 (50% off).

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Swimming Pool: FREE (Reg. $4)

Dr. Panda Swimming Pool:

Splash and play with five cute baby animals in Dr. Panda’s Swimming Pool! There are three big pools to dive into and five animals to take care of, so the fun never stops. Play dress up in the locker room, have a snack by the poolside, take a trip down a water slide or dive off the side off a pirate ship in search of hidden treasure!

