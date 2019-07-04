Survive the wasteland in Sheltered for iOS, now matching low at $2 (50% off)

Sheltered is a “post-apocalyptic disaster management game.” Players must gather resources “en route to the concrete underground shelter” that will soon become your permanent home. You have to craft weapons to protect yourself in the wasteland and will be faced with moral choices on a daily basis. The regularly $4 survival game is now matching the all-time low at $1.99 on the App Store. Completely void of In-App Purchases, now is a great time to pick up the 4+ star rated title. Head below for more details.

Sheltered is not the only Team17 title on sale today though. This morning’s roundup is filled with WORMS games as well as The Escapist series and more. We also have deep deals still live on the 2D action platformer Spirit Roots as well as a rare $1 offer on the regularly $10 PDF Reader Pro Edition.

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

Sheltered:

As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end. Resources are scarce though, with barely enough to cling desperately to life for another day you’re already faced with a monumental choice. Who will you send to venture out into the vast unforgiving wasteland?

