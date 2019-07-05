Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Scotland Yard, Packing Pro, more

- Jul. 5th 2019 9:47 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Scotland Yard, Packing Pro, Tower of Fortune 3, Last Colossus, Snap Markup – Annotation Tool and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Packing Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Arabic Alphabet: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Teacher’s Assistant Pro: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scotland Yard: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Europa Universalis III Chron: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: FlatOut 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $24, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Swimming Pool: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: G30: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Knights of the Card Table: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Olli by Tinrocket: $2 (Reg. $3)

