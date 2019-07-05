Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $24, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Dark Souls: Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $23.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup. Today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention on Switch and the best we can find. It sells for $40 on the eShop and Amazon. As a side note, the PS4 version is starting from just over $21 at Amazon right now (Reg. $30). Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Devil May Cry 5, GTA V: Online Edition, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Tetris Effect, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $39.50 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- PS Plus members only
- GTA V: Online Edition $13 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $46 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- PS Plus only
- Incl. 19 Mega Man games
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Matched on Xbox at GameStop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Matched at Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $30 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- PS Plus required
- Incl. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
