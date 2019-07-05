Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $24, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Dark Souls: Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $23.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup. Today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention on Switch and the best we can find. It sells for $40 on the eShop and Amazon. As a side note, the PS4 version is starting from just over $21 at Amazon right now (Reg. $30). Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Devil May Cry 5, GTA V: Online Edition, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Tetris Effect, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members

Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!