Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $24, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

- Jul. 5th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Dark Souls: Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $23.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup. Today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention on Switch and the best we can find. It sells for $40 on the eShop and Amazon. As a side note, the PS4 version is starting from just over $21 at Amazon right now (Reg. $30). Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Devil May Cry 5, GTA V: Online Edition, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Tetris Effect, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and many more. 

