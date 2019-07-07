Amazon’s $100 Fire HD 10 Tablet features built-in Alexa and is now $50 off

Amazon currently offers its Prime members the Fire HD 10 Tablet for $99.99 shipped once added to your cart. Normally $150, that takes 33% off and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Fire HD 10 sports a 1080p 10-inch display alongside its built-in Alexa capabilities. While this is the 32GB model, built-in expandable storage means you can leverage an up to 256GB micro SD card for additional content. This is a great option for casual web browsing and the like, offering a more budget-conscious alternative to other tablets. Plus with Prime Day right around the corner, it’ll help you take advantage of Alexa-only offers and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 38,000 customers.

A perfect way to leverage your savings from today’s deal is with this highly-rated case. At $15, it comes in a variety of colors and is a notable option for keeping your tablet scratch-free and safe from damage.

Also on sale today is Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, with the 128GB model now $100 off at $329.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask

Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!