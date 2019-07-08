Nintendo 3DS games from $15: Ocarina of Time, Mario Maker, many more (25% off)

Target is now offering a series of first-party Zelda, Mario and Donkey Kong 3DS games at $15 each. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and for REDcard holders but we are seeing a number of matches on Amazon with Prime shipping. These tiles are Nintendo Select games that carry a regular $20 price tag and rarely drop below that. If you’re still invested in Nintendo’s handhelds, now’s a great time to fill out your catalogue. Head below for our top picks.

If you’re still carrying your 3DS around, considering grabbing the AmazonBasics Screen Protection and Stylus Kit at just $7.99 Prime shipped. It includes 3 styluses, screen protector and a nice cloth. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals.

Super Mario 3D Land:

Nintendo Selects highlights a variety of great games at a great price, including this One.

The Super Mario 3D land game reinvents everything fans love about Mario gaming with a platforming environment in true 3D.

Use Parental Controls to restrict 3D mode for children 6 and under.

