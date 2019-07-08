Nintendo 3DS games from $15: Ocarina of Time, Mario Maker, many more (25% off)

Jul. 8th 2019

0

Target is now offering a series of first-party Zelda, Mario and Donkey Kong 3DS games at $15 each. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and for REDcard holders but we are seeing a number of matches on Amazon with Prime shipping. These tiles are Nintendo Select games that carry a regular $20 price tag and rarely drop below that. If you’re still invested in Nintendo’s handhelds, now’s a great time to fill out your catalogue. Head below for our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you’re still carrying your 3DS around, considering grabbing the AmazonBasics Screen Protection and Stylus Kit at just $7.99 Prime shipped. It includes 3 styluses, screen protector and a nice cloth. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals.

Super Mario 3D Land:

  • Nintendo Selects highlights a variety of great games at a great price, including this One.
  • The Super Mario 3D land game reinvents everything fans love about Mario gaming with a platforming environment in true 3D.
  • Use Parental Controls to restrict 3D mode for children 6 and under.

