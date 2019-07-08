Today’s Best Game Deals: Days Gone $40, AC Odyssey $20, Division 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Days Gone on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and matching the GameStop Summer Sale. We are seeing a massive selection of notable game deals now live at Amazon as it starts to match prices from the GameStop Summer Event. We are talking about a Black Friday-quality of game deals here. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Devil May Cry 5 and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Lego Marvel Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $20 (Reg. $30+) | Target
- GTA V: Online Edition $13 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $46 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- PS Plus only
- Incl. 19 Mega Man games
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
