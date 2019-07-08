Today’s Best Game Deals: Days Gone $40, AC Odyssey $20, Division 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Days Gone on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and matching the GameStop Summer Sale. We are seeing a massive selection of notable game deals now live at Amazon as it starts to match prices from the GameStop Summer Event. We are talking about a Black Friday-quality of game deals here. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Devil May Cry 5 and many more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members

Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!