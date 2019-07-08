Today’s Best Game Deals: Days Gone $40, AC Odyssey $20, Division 2 $20, more

- Jul. 8th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Days Gone on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and matching the GameStop Summer Sale. We are seeing a massive selection of notable game deals now live at Amazon as it starts to match prices from the GameStop Summer Event. We are talking about a Black Friday-quality of game deals here. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Devil May Cry 5 and many more down below. 

