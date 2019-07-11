Replace your aging EarPods w/ urBeats3 Lightning headphones: $39 (Reg. $50+)

Walmart is offering urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector for $39 shipped in Black or White. Normally $50 or more at Amazon, this beats our last mention by $1 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not a fan of the included EarPods with Apple’s latest iPhones, this is a great upgrade. You’ll be able to enjoy passive noise isolation, which helps to block out the world around you. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you are a fan of EarPods, but yours broke, Amazon has them with the Lightning connector for around $20 Prime shipped. This is great if you just want a spare set to keep in your workout bag or if yours have broken through use.

urBeats3 features:

Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience

Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort

Variety of Ear tip options provide individualized fit for noise isolation

Tangle-free flat cable and magnetic earbuds offer easy portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with remote Talk

