Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Charger $28 (30% off), more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Charger for $27.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a 30% discount from the going rate, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. RAVPower’s USB-C Charger is perfect for refueling a wide variety of devices from your iPhone or iPad to Nintendo Switch and more. That versatility makes it a must-have for your bag, keeping you prepared while traveling. The 45W output also means you’ll enjoy fast charging speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 120 customers.

RAVPower – Stay Powered RAVPower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. Leader in fast wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking Hyper Air technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way to stay powered anywhere, anytime. The bridge between speed, compatibility, and usability. Compact for travel yet versatile enough to be used with any device, always have enough power wherever you find yourself.

Built with premium gannet circuitry for power that packs a punch in an ultra-thin design (0. 59 inch) that’s half the size of regular wall chargers. USB-C charger delivers 45-Watts of power to charge and recharge all of your important devices at a high speed with PD