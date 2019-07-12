Samsung’s 512GB EVO microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $89 shipped

Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB EVO Select microSD card for $88.80 shipped. Regularly up to $110, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find by $12. Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-friendly microSD delivers a massive 512GB worth of data and transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Perfect for storing and transferring 4K content, plus it has a water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Ships with a 10-year warranty and a SD card adapter. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 20,000 Amazon reviewers.

Admittedly, 512GB worth of storage is overkill for some. If you cut the storage in half, the price drops well over 50% to $37. That’s going to be plenty of storage for many. Especially if you’re just wanting to add a few games to your Switch.

Put your savings to work today and grab a microSD card reader to complete your new setup. This budget-friendly option is just $5 and delivers support for SD and microSD cards.

Samsung EVO Select microSD card features:

Up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors)

Ideal for 4K UHD video recording, high-res photos, gaming, and music; For smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, other Android devices, etc.) and tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, and more

Water-proof, Shock-proof, Temperature-proof, X-ray-proof, Magnetic-proof

Includes full-size adapter for use in cameras, laptops, and desktop computers

10-year limited warranty

