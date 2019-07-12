Pick up a smart body scale from $18 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho Group via Amazon offers Prime members its smart scales and accessories from $18.19. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise you’ll need an order total over $25 to bag free delivery. Our top pick is the Bluetooth Body Scale at $19.59. It typically goes for $28 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit App, this scale can handle whatever service you prefer to track your body weight. Data points include weight, BMI, body fat, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 9,400 Amazon customers. You’ll find even more deals right here.

Ditch the smart functionality and save 40% with this alternative at $12. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400 pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time.

Renpho Smart Body Scale features:

Smart App Syncs with Fitness Apps: Over Millions happy global users, RENPHO App syncs with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit App.

13 Essential Measurements: Scale shows body weight, data including Weight, BMI, Body Fat Percentage stores to app. You can weigh yourself anytime WITHOUT your phone. The data will sync to the app once it is connected again.

User Friendly App: Download RENPHO app at App Store/Google Play. RENPHO App works with Bluetooth 4.0 and above.

High Quality Product: Auto calibration, high precision sensors measure in increments of 0.2 lb./0.05 kg with 396lbs/180kg capacity. 4 high sensitive electrodes, 3 x AAA batteries included. FDA/CE/FCC/ROHS Certificated

