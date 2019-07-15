Amazon’s Prime Day event is here and that means some of the year’s best discounts on Apple products. There are already deals on iPads and Apple Watch plus discounted iTunes credit. But we’re also getting a number of notable price drops on Macs, as well. Amazon is offering aggressive markdowns on previous-generation models, while Best Buy is sweetening the pot even further with an extra $100 off for students. B&H is in the mix too with their own offers. Hit the jump for all of the best Prime Day Mac deals.

Best Prime Day Mac deals

If you’re shopping over at Amazon, you’ll want to have a Prime membership to take advantage of the best Prime Day offers. Thankfully, Amazon isn’t requiring a subscription to its delivery service on Mac deals (so far). Meanwhile over at Best Buy, you’ll want to consider taking advantage of student offers if you’re looking for some back to school gear. In tandem with already reduced prices, these listings deliver some of the best Prime Day Mac deals out there.

Don’t forget, B&H is still sweetening the pot for shoppers in select states by skipping the sales tax at the time of purchase. This is a great way to offset some expense until tax time next year.

MacBook Air

Apple unveiled its newest MacBook Air just last week, and in conjunction with its current education promotion delivers a particularly noteworthy deal. If you’re looking to cash in on the previous-generation model, you can find the best Prime Day Mac deals over at Amazon.

MacBook Pro

Much like the latest MacBook Air, which was announced last week, there aren’t discounts to share at this point outside of Apple’s education offerings. However, big savings await if you’re willing to go with the previous-generation model. Best Buy is offering an extra $100 off the prices listed below if you have access to student deals. Here’s a look at the best offers currently available.

MacBook

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook met its demise last week, despite a healthy following of loyal customers. Best Buy is clearing out inventory by taking $450 off entry-level 256GB models, bringing prices down to $849.99. This is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019.

Mac Mini

B&H is taking up to $200 off various Mac mini models. Headlining is the 3.6GHz/32GB/256GB model at $1,399 (Reg. $1,599). You can also grab the upgraded 512GB configuration for $1,599 (Reg. $1,699). Mac mini is loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more.

iMac

Amazon is currently taking $100 off the latest generation 21-inch Retina 4K iMacs from $1,400. You can save around $115 off the 27-inch model as well.

Don’t miss the best iPad deals from Prime Day 2019 along with Amazon’s particularly notable Apple Watch promotion. Jump over to our Prime Day guide for all of the best deals across Amazon’s two-day event.

