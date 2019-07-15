Amazon’s Prime Day Apple event has Apple Watch from $169, iPad Pro, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is offering Prime members new all-time low prices on Apple Watch and previous generation iPad Pros. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is Apple Watch Series 3 from $169 and Series 4 on sale from $324. That’s around 20% off the regular going rate and new Amazon historic low prices in both instances.
The 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage is on sale for $299, which is a $130 discount and a new Amazon all-time low.
Amazon’s Apple event is also delivering hefty discounts on 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Those deals start at $629 and include both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. You’d typically pay around $800 in new condition. Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro still delivers plenty of tech and today’s deal is particularly noteworthy if you need a cellular-enabled device.
Shop the entire sale right here.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swim proof
- watches’ 5
- Aluminum case
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!