Crocs sandals, clogs and sneakers for summer at up to 50% off from Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select Crocs. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all orders. Give your feet support and comfort with the unisex Baya Clogs. Priced at just $20, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. Better yet, these shoes are water-friendly and dry quickly for comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 2,200 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Reviva Flip Flops that are currently marked down to $26 and originally were priced at $40. These flip flops are a perfect option for summer and have cushioning for extra comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars from happy Amazon customers. Shop the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day Crocs sale here.

Crocs Baya Clog features:

Shaft measures approximately not_applicable from arch

Platform measures approximately 0.5 inches inches inches

Advanced toe box ventilation keeps feet cool and helps drain water and debris

Water-friendly and buoyant. Easy to clean and quick to dry

