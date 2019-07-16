Amazon has best-selling hardcover children’s books at $4 or less for Prime Day

- Jul. 16th 2019 3:14 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off from $4
0

Amazon is offering up to 50% off a selection of children’s books, including some best sellers, for Prime Day 2019. Just about all of the options are hardcovers with solid reviews and come with free shipping for Prime members. After seeing some huge deals on children’s toys and apparel, it’s now storytime. With deals starting from just $4 or less, you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below. And remember you can use the code right here to get an additional $5 off book orders of $15 or more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Prime Day Children’s Book Deals:

Speaking of the little ones, we still have Prime Day kids’ toys from $7 including Melissa & Doug, Fingerlings, FAO Schwarz and more. Amazon’s in-house kids and baby apparel is also up to 50% off from $8 Prime shipped. And then for yourself, enjoy best-selling Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off for Prime Day starting at $1.

Goodnight, Little Monster:

Little Monster needs to get ready for bed. That means howling at the moon, scrubbing his scales, getting into his creepy PJs, and enjoying a nice snack before bed: worm juice and baked beetle bread. And, of course, Little Monster’s mother is nearby to tuck Little Monster into bed and turn on his night-light—because even little monsters can be afraid of the dark. 

AXIS Gear motorize your blinds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
50% off from $4

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again promising a hefty inventory of deals as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured on this landing page throughout the entire event.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard