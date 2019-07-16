Amazon’s in-house kids and baby apparel up to 50% off from $8 Prime shipped

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off kids and baby apparel from its in-house brands. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby 2-Pack Cotton Footed Sleep and Play for $11.50. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sleepers are gender neutral and available in three color options. With over 270 reviews, they are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Meanwhile, the Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby and Toddler Girls’ 2-Pack One-Piece Swimsuits are on sale for $18 and regularly are priced at $25. These swimsuits are absolutely adorable and feature UPF 50+ sun protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Finally, the Amazon Essentials Boys’ Short-Sleeve Uniform Pique Polo is a must-have at just $10. Regularly priced at $14, these polos will look perfect for summer events. It’s also available in an array of colors and its breathable knit will help kids stay comfortable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Carter 2-Pack Footed Sleep and Play features:

Two long-sleeve footed sleep-and-play suits in baby-soft cotton Ankle-to-chin zipper with snap-over tab

Ribbed cuffs and neckline

Trusted Carter’s quality, everyday low prices, and hassle-free packaging-exclusively for Amazon members

