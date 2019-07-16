Prime Day 2019 officially kicks-off Monday at 3am ET, but the deals are already flying in. Before we get into all of the best offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and various other retailers, make sure you’re following us on Twitter so you don’t miss out on Lightning deals that we’ll be sharing over the next few days. The best Prime Day deals are sure to come quick and sell out just as fast. Hit the jump to find all of our favorite deals from Amazon’s two-day mega shopping event.

Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with the best Prime Day deals

Over the next few days, the best Prime Day deals will be streaming through Amazon’s Gold Box at a rapid pace. On top of rotating promotions that will last six to 48 hours, you’ll also see a number of Lightning deals flowing by just as fast. And don’t forget, you’ll need a Prime membership to cash in on any of these offers so be sure to have your details in order there or you might miss out.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the best deals, jump over to our Twitter account and bookmark this landing page at Amazon to see the deals as they stream in.

Best Apple deals

As expected, Amazon will be aggressively setting the pace on Apple deals throughout its official storefront. Amazon is also likely to match Best Buy and Target on any deals. In the lead up to Prime Day, we’ve seen a number of notable Apple offers pop-up.

Amazon’s Prime Day event has delivered a particularly notable Gold Box with Apple Watch on sale from $169 along with various iPad Pro deals. This is a new Amazon all-time low on select Apple Watch models, marking the first time we’ve seen them fall below $199. Check out the entire sale here for more.

In need of some iTunes credit? Amazon has 20% off iTunes gift cards today only through 7PM. This one is likely to sell out, so be sure to jump on it if you’re interested in loading up your iTunes balance at a discount.

Here’s a look at the best deals so far:

Hyper Takes up to 40% off its most popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories

Hyper is ringing in Prime Day 2019 with a number of notable deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. This includes the 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air for $79.99. Regularly $120, we’ve not seen it for less direct or at Amazon. This robust USB-C hub transforms two MacBook USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports into nine additional ports, including USB 3.0, SD card readers, USB-C PD and more. It’s an easy way to take your MacBook’s I/O to a whole new level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptop/Tablet: $60 (Reg. $80) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop

(Reg. $80) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $70 (Reg. $90) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop

(Reg. $90) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $80 (Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop

(Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop USB-C Hub for 13″ MacBook Pro 61W Power Adapter: $24 (Reg. $40) Amazon | HyperShop

(Reg. $40) Amazon | HyperShop USB-C Hub for 15″ MacBook Pro 87W Power Adapter: $32 (Reg. $50) Amazon | HyperShop

(Reg. $50) Amazon | HyperShop HyperDrive ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub $104 (Reg. $120) Amazon | HyperShop

(Reg. $120) Amazon | HyperShop HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: $80 (Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop

(Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop HyperDrive HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Hub $40 (Reg. $50) Amazon | HyperShop

Best Amazon device deals

Prime Day started early for Amazon’s in-house device lineup with all-time lows on Alexa-enabled products from $15. You can also score new low prices on the latest Kindle devices and Fire TV streaming media players, along with deals on Fire tablets as well.

Here’s a look at all the deals from Amazon’s in-house lineup of products:

Best Google-friendly deals

Prime Day is a great time to find deals on the latest Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and much more. We’re expecting to see aggressive discounts throughout the two-day event on a number of Google-friendly products.

Amazon is offering Pixel 3 from $539 for Prime Day, and throwing in a $100 gift card with Pixel 3a XL. Both are the best offers we’ve seen on each device at Amazon and the most notable Android deals we’ve tracked for Prime Day yet.

Razer Phone 2 is also being discounted for Amazon’s 48-hour event to $400, it’s best price ever. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content.

Looking for Assistant-enabled speakers? Our roundup has all of the best Prime Day deals for smart homes driven by Google Assistant. Deals start at $25 including a particularly notable two for $99 on Google Home.

We’ve spotted another round of Android smartphone deals at Amazon starting at $110. This includes an unlocked Moto G7, LG Stylo, and more.

Here are a few standouts so far:

Best Smart Home deals

Amazon’s Prime Day Philips Hue sale highlights the best smart home deals so far. You can save on various lights and more from $17.50 as part of this promotion. There’s also notable Echo Dot bundles that you won’t want to miss. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Best Tech deals

SanDisk’s Prime Day promotion is jam-packed full of storage deals starting at just $10. There’s a lot to work through here, but notable offers include SanDisk microSD storage and Western Digital hard drives. You can find all our favorite Prime Day storage deals right here.

Looking for the best gaming deals? No worries, we have you covered! Nintendo Switch, Oculus Go, Playstation and more are all on sale for Prime Day.

Best Home Goods deals

Best Fashion deals

What do you think are the best Prime Day deals? Let us know in the comments below

