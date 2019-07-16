Prime Day 2019 officially kicks-off Monday at 3am ET, but the deals are already flying in. Before we get into all of the best offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and various other retailers, make sure you’re following us on Twitter so you don’t miss out on Lightning deals that we’ll be sharing over the next few days. The best Prime Day deals are sure to come quick and sell out just as fast. Hit the jump to find all of our favorite deals from Amazon’s two-day mega shopping event.
Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with the best Prime Day deals
Over the next few days, the best Prime Day deals will be streaming through Amazon’s Gold Box at a rapid pace. On top of rotating promotions that will last six to 48 hours, you’ll also see a number of Lightning deals flowing by just as fast. And don’t forget, you’ll need a Prime membership to cash in on any of these offers so be sure to have your details in order there or you might miss out.
Best Apple deals
As expected, Amazon will be aggressively setting the pace on Apple deals throughout its official storefront. Amazon is also likely to match Best Buy and Target on any deals. In the lead up to Prime Day, we’ve seen a number of notable Apple offers pop-up.
Amazon’s Prime Day event has delivered a particularly notable Gold Box with Apple Watch on sale from $169 along with various iPad Pro deals. This is a new Amazon all-time low on select Apple Watch models, marking the first time we’ve seen them fall below $199. Check out the entire sale here for more.
In need of some iTunes credit? Amazon has 20% off iTunes gift cards today only through 7PM. This one is likely to sell out, so be sure to jump on it if you’re interested in loading up your iTunes balance at a discount.
Here’s a look at the best deals so far:
- Amazon’s Prime Day Apple event has Apple Watch from $169, iPad Pro, more
- iTunes gift cards 20% off for Prime Day: $50 for $40
- Amazon is taking up to $250 off the latest iPad Pros
- Take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, 128GB model now $329
- iPad Air up to $40 off
- iPad Mini $15 off at Amazon
- Previous generation iPad Pros up to $480 off
- Today only, nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model is $75 off
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at new Amazon all-time low $179
- Amazon clears out MacBook Air inventory with deals starting at $999
- Score a rare discount on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve at $27.50
- Replace your aging EarPods w/ urBeats3 Lightning headphones: $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Satechi Prime Day sale has deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories from $15
Hyper Takes up to 40% off its most popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories
Hyper is ringing in Prime Day 2019 with a number of notable deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. This includes the 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air for $79.99. Regularly $120, we’ve not seen it for less direct or at Amazon. This robust USB-C hub transforms two MacBook USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports into nine additional ports, including USB 3.0, SD card readers, USB-C PD and more. It’s an easy way to take your MacBook’s I/O to a whole new level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
- SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptop/Tablet: $60 (Reg. $80) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop
- DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $70 (Reg. $90) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop
- NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $80 (Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop
- USB-C Hub for 13″ MacBook Pro 61W Power Adapter: $24 (Reg. $40) Amazon | HyperShop
- USB-C Hub for 15″ MacBook Pro 87W Power Adapter: $32 (Reg. $50) Amazon | HyperShop
- HyperDrive ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub $104 (Reg. $120) Amazon | HyperShop
- HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: $80 (Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop
- HyperDrive HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Hub $40 (Reg. $50) Amazon | HyperShop
Best Amazon device deals
Prime Day started early for Amazon’s in-house device lineup with all-time lows on Alexa-enabled products from $15. You can also score new low prices on the latest Kindle devices and Fire TV streaming media players, along with deals on Fire tablets as well.
Here’s a look at all the deals from Amazon’s in-house lineup of products:
- Prime Day takes up to $80 off Kindle E-readers, deals from $60
- Amazon’s Echo device sale for Prime Day delivers all-time lows from $15
- Amazon takes up to $120 off Kindle Fire tablets in Prime Day sale from $30
- Amazon’s Fire TV lineup hits new all-time lows for Prime Day, deals from $15
- Amazon’s Prime Day Ring sale drops Video Doorbell to $70
- Early Prime Day TV deals start at $100 with Fire TV streamers built-in
Best Google-friendly deals
Prime Day is a great time to find deals on the latest Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and much more. We’re expecting to see aggressive discounts throughout the two-day event on a number of Google-friendly products.
Amazon is offering Pixel 3 from $539 for Prime Day, and throwing in a $100 gift card with Pixel 3a XL. Both are the best offers we’ve seen on each device at Amazon and the most notable Android deals we’ve tracked for Prime Day yet.
Razer Phone 2 is also being discounted for Amazon’s 48-hour event to $400, it’s best price ever. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content.
Looking for Assistant-enabled speakers? Our roundup has all of the best Prime Day deals for smart homes driven by Google Assistant. Deals start at $25 including a particularly notable two for $99 on Google Home.
We’ve spotted another round of Android smartphone deals at Amazon starting at $110. This includes an unlocked Moto G7, LG Stylo, and more.
Here are a few standouts so far:
- Razer Phone 2 hits a new Amazon all-time low of $400 for Prime Day 2019
- Amazon offers Pixel 3 from $539 for Prime Day, $100 gift card with 3a XL
- Google’s Pixel Slate + Keyboard drop to new lows from $699 (Reg. $998+)
- Prime Day discounts Assistant speakers: two Google Home for $99, more from $25
- Prime Day discounts Moto G7 + other Android smartphones to new lows from $110
- The budget-friendly Wear OS Ticwatch starts at $112 for Prime Day
- Amazon is discounting a ton of Chromebooks for Prime Day from $145
- Prime Day yields an Amazon low on Google WiFi at $229 + eero bundles from $149
- Amazon takes $200 off the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup for Prime Day
- Take $70 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a new Amazon low of $230
- Save $106 on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver from $343
- Samsung’s 512GB EVO microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $89 shipped
- LG’s G7 ThinQ now runs Android Pie, score it for a new low of $390 (35% off)
Best Smart Home deals
Amazon’s Prime Day Philips Hue sale highlights the best smart home deals so far. You can save on various lights and more from $17.50 as part of this promotion. There’s also notable Echo Dot bundles that you won’t want to miss. Check out all of our top picks right here.
- Prime Day takes up to 30% off smart home gear, networking and more from $21
- New ecobee SmartThermostat w/ HomeKit drops to $199 (Reg. $249, all-time low)
- Prime Day brings 2019 lows on Philips Hue lights, bundles, more from $17.50
- Pair your Echo with Prime Day’s up to 55% off TP-Link smart home sale from $15
- Philips Hue Early Prime Day deals: Starter Kit $100 or Lightstrip $68
- Polk’s Command Sound Bar brings Alexa to your home theater at $199 (33% off)
- Tell Alexa or Assistant to clean with eufy’s RoboVac 30C at $200 (Reg. $300)
- Ultimate Ears’ BLAST Bluetooth Speaker sports Alexa for $70 (Save $20)
- Schlage’s $154 Sense HomeKit Deadbolt unlocks your door with Siri at 30% off
Best Tech deals
SanDisk’s Prime Day promotion is jam-packed full of storage deals starting at just $10. There’s a lot to work through here, but notable offers include SanDisk microSD storage and Western Digital hard drives. You can find all our favorite Prime Day storage deals right here.
Looking for the best gaming deals? No worries, we have you covered! Nintendo Switch, Oculus Go, Playstation and more are all on sale for Prime Day.
- Prime Day 2019 gaming deals: Switch GC bundle $300, Oculus Go $209, much more
- Anker’s Prime Day 2019 sale delivers the power you need from $25
- Amazon offers up to $100 in gift cards alongside discounted Sonos speakers
- AirPlay 2 + 4K await with this Marantz 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver: $699 (Reg. $999)
- Synology’s 2-Bay NAS hits new $119 all-time low for Prime Day + more from $5
- Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic for Mac/PC now $70 for Prime Day (Reg. $100), more
- Prime Day takes 35% off First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke/CO Detector at $141, more
- Razer Blade 15 is the ultimate portable gaming PC, now $1,100 for Prime Day
- Add a Philips Wake-up Light to your morning routine from $37.50
- Canon EOS Rebel DSLR Cameras are $160+ off for Prime Day, deals from $314
- Jabra’s stylish wireless headphone lineup gets Prime Day deals from $58, more
- Learn to program with Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit at a new all-time low: $60
- Cut the cord with a new low on HDHomeRun Connect Duo at $60 (40% off), more
- Save up 37% off Vantrue dash cams at new lows with Prime Day deals from $56
- Get a $50 Amazon gift card with 12-mo. Microsoft Office 365 purchase for $100
- Twelve South’s new HiRise Wireless is $60 (Reg. $80) for Prime Day, more from $15
- Prime Day takes up to 30% off Segway or Razor electric scooters, more from $80
- iOttie’s brand-new Alexa-enabled windshield mount is down to $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Bundle Lowepro’s Camera Bag with the JOBY GorillaPod Tripod for $30 (Save 50%)
- Add CarPlay or Android Auto to your ride for $183 with this radio (Reg. $230)
- This Apple Watch dock offers Nightstand Mode support, more for just $6
- Amazon’s in-house electronics get in on Prime Day with 30%+ off sale from $5
- Score new all-time lows on Bose headphones + speakers for Prime Day from $89
- Save $50 on HP’s Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer at a new low of $100
- Upgrade your audio with up to 40% off Klipsch, Polk, Onkyo and more from $63
- Build the ultimate streaming setup with Prime Day’s up to 50% off sale from $20
- Fitbit Versa Lite drops to a new low of $109.50 for Prime Day, more from $46
- Save big on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, and more during Prime Day
- Score a new low on Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar: $450 (35% off), more from $40
- AirPrint is just $19 away with this HP DeskJet All-in-One (Reg. $40+)
- Prime Day has a 50-inch Dolby Vision 4K TV for $280, 55-inch OLED $948, more
- Prime Day takes 42% off 2 Tile Pro Trackers at $35 + new Amazon lows from $20
- Osmo Genius Kits for iPad get the Prime Day treatment from $13
- Mac and PC accessories from Logitech, NETGEAR, and more from $7 for Prime Day
- Save up to 50% on Garmin fitness trackers, GPS and more from $85 for Prime Day
- Amazon takes up to 70% off Harry Potter film sets from $22.50 for Prime Day
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones offer 40 hour battery life for $140 (Reg. $190)
- Amazon takes up to 32% off select Roku streaming sticks with deals from $24
- The Jamstik+ Smart Guitar for iOS/Mac now $50+ off for Prime Day 2019
Best Home Goods deals
- Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Cooker gets a Prime Day price drop: $63 (Reg. $100)
- Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot cooker deals now live starting from $55
- LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter hits the Amazon low at under $10 (Reg. $20)
- Prep for your next tailgate with Prime Day’s 30% off YETI Cooler sale from $140
- Take 10% off your next Uber ride with these discounted gift cards + more
- Breville products up to $100 off for Prime Day: Smart ovens, more from $130
- Prime Day Instant Pot Deals: 8-Quart Multi Cooker $70 + more from $50
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker + 12-Pack AmazonFresh Pods for $50 (Reg. $75+)
- Add this Delta 2-Spray Shower Head to your bathroom for only $15
- Prime Day sprouts a new low on AeroGarden Harvest Classic at $79 (40% off)
- Prime Day Braun and Philips shaver deals starting from $20 (Up to $95 off)
- Oral-B and Sonicare from $20 for Prime Day: Toothbrushes, Whitestrips, more
- Prime Day protein powder/snack deals from $8.50: ON, BSN, Soylent, Quest, more
- Furnish your home w/ 30% off chairs, rugs, end tables, more from $28 at Amazon
- Fix your own electronics with Craftsman’s 16-pc. Repair Kit: $9.50 (Save 40%)
- Ninja’s professional 1000W blender is a must for smoothies at $59 (20% off)
- Sun Joe’s 2000 PSI electric pressure washer hits a new low of $92 (Reg. $145)
- Upgrade to a standing desk and save 30% in FlexiSpot’s Prime Day sale + more
- Contigo’s highly-rated AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug is down to $11 (Reg. $20)
- Massive Prime Day deals on Vitamix blenders, prices from $80 (Up to $170 off)
- Score up to 20% off select AmazonBasics home goods if you have Prime
- Amazon’s camping sale includes Marmot, Columbia, more up to 40% off
- Amazon slashes $100 off Breville’s the Barista Espresso Machine: $480
Best Fashion deals
- Champion, Spalding, PGA Tour and more from just $7 at Amazon
- Nike’s Two-Day Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off clearance: Flyknit, more
- New Balance shoes and apparel get you moving with up to 40% off at Amazon
- adidas shoes, clothing and accessories up to 30% off at Amazon from just $14
- Under Armour gear will boost summer workouts from $9 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Crocs sandals, clogs and sneakers for summer at up to 50% off from Amazon
- Find up to 30% off popular Calvin Klein underwear and apparel at Amazon
- Dyson Prime Day deals up to $250 off: vacuums, fans, more from $120
- Eddie Bauer backpacks, jackets, pullovers, more up to 40% off, today only
- Amazon gives you a fresh watch with up to 50% off Fossil, Casio, Timex, more
- Prime Day cuts up to 40% off Timbuk2 MacBook bags, priced from $32
- Callaway’s Prime Day sale offers golf clubs and apparel for at least 30% off
- Prime Day coffee maker deals: Keurig K-Cafe Espresso Brewer $100 (Reg. $160+), more
- Amazon kicks up your style with Levi’s and Haggar denim at up to 30% off
- Amazon’s in-house brands are up to 50% off for Prime Day with deals from $10
- Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 40% off at Amazon just in time for summer events
- GAP Factory gives you a new look with clearance prices from just $4
- AncestryDNA and 23andMe DNA kits up to $100 off for Prime Day, deals from $69
- Rockport’s Summer Essentials Sale features 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Get running with ASICS shoes for men and women from $40 at Nordstrom Rack
