Smartphone Accessories: Apple iPhone XS Silicone Case $25 (Reg. $39), more

Amazon offers the official Apple Silicone iPhone XS Case in a few different colors for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $39 at Apple and Best Buy, that’s good for a 35% discount, is a new Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we’ve seen overall. If you’ve been protecting your iPhone XS with a third-party option to hold you over, this deal is a great way to mix up the handset’s style or step up to a higher-end case. It’s said to “fit snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.”

Alternatively, should Apple’s more premium option not be worth the hefty price, you can pick up a more budget-conscious silicone case at Amazon for around 50% less.

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

