Amazon 1-day smart plug sale with options starting from $13 (Up to 32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 32% off Gosund smart plugs. Starting from just over $13 shipped, this particular deal is only for Prime members. One standout is the 4-pack of Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Outlets for $22.99. These best-selling plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT. They allow you to control your connected electronics from anywhere, don’t require a hub for operation and connect directly with the Gosund app for scheduling, timers and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Don’t need a 4-pack? Check out this 2-pack of Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Outlets for $13.19 shipped. Regularly $19, this is more than 30% in savings and one of the best prices we have tracked. You can browse through the rest of the Gosund smart plug Gold Box sale right here.

Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Outlets:

All Within Reach: Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP (small space) as long as there is a 2.4GHz network. Ideal for someone who cannot move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.

Smart and Easier Life: By setting schedules and timers for the tamp, you can prepare a crock pot meal and get home with dinner’s ready,10A and 1100W, turn off your nightstand light after sleeping. Please note that the plug is not suitable for the appliances whose power is more than 1100 watts (eg: air conditioner, microwave oven, induction cooker etc.)

