Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 $5, Rage 2 $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Resident Evil 7 Biohazard for $4.99 as a digital download. Regularly up to $20 at Microsoft, physical versions start at $16 from Amazon third parties and this is one of the best prices we have tracked. Microsoft also has the Gold Edition on sale for $14.99, down from the regular $40 price tag. Although it is on sale for $20 at Amazon right now. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Resident Evil 2, Cuphead, Rage 2, God of War, Disney Afternoon Collection, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Watch Dogs Legion, Castlevania and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code RAGE2519 at checkout
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass $20 (20% off) | Amazon
- Cuphead $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $16 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Ni no Kuni: White Witch pre-order $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
