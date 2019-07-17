Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 $5, Rage 2 $35, more

Jul. 17th 2019

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Resident Evil 7 Biohazard for $4.99 as a digital download. Regularly up to $20 at Microsoft, physical versions start at $16 from Amazon third parties and this is one of the best prices we have tracked. Microsoft also has the Gold Edition on sale for $14.99, down from the regular $40 price tag. Although it is on sale for $20 at Amazon right now. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Resident Evil 2, Cuphead, Rage 2, God of War, Disney Afternoon Collection, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Watch Dogs Legion, Castlevania and many more down below. 

