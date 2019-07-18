Madewell’s The Big Deal Event offers a rare extra 40% off all sale styles

Madewell’s The Big Deal Event offers an extra 40% off all sale styles with code VERYRARE at checkout. Madwell hardly ever has sales and this event has deals from just $18. Receive complimentary shipping if you’re a Madewell Insider Member. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) The women’s Mid-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans are on sale for just $54 and are very on-trend for this season. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $135. Their button-fly and light wash is perfect for year-round wear and can easily be dressed up or down with sneakers or sandals. Plus, they feature a light distressing that adds a fun touch. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

