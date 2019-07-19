Apple closes out the week with a new $5 movie sale plus various bundle deals

- Jul. 19th 2019 9:40 am ET

Feature
0

iTunes is back with a fresh $5 movie sale for the weekend across a number of genres. We’re also getting a few new bundle sales as well, on top of Tuesday’s particularly notable selection. All of today’s offers will become a permanent addition to your collection. Hit the jump for more.

Notable top picks from the iTunes $5 movie sale include:

Bundles:

Check out Apple’s Prime Day movie sale for even more deals from this week.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp