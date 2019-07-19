Enjoy one year of your favorite print magazines from $4 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering print magazine subscriptions from $3.75 per year. Note that these are prices with auto-renew, which means you’ll have to cancel before the year is up to avoid being billed again at the full rate. All orders ship free. Notable is a Taste of Home 1-year Subscription for $3.75. Regularly as much as $12, this is tied as the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon. Each edition of Taste of Home contains over 100 recipes and tips as well as full-color photographs. You’ll receive six issues over the course of the year. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

More 1-year subscriptions on sale:

Don’t forget that we still have a deal on 4 years of Car & Driver Magazine for $12. Unlike the subscriptions in today’s sale, this one does not automatically renew after the discounted rate is up.

Taste of Home Magazine:

Taste of Home America s #1 cooking magazine! Enjoy 100+ home-style recipes and tips, each a kitchen-tested family favorite made with everyday ingredients. Plus color photos of every recipe, cost-saving menus, healthy-choice dishes, casual entertaining ideas and more.

