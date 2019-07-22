Blaze through outages with APC’s 600W Battery + Surge UPS: $120 (Reg. $165)

B&H is offering the APC Back-UPS Pro 1100VA/600W Battery Backup + Surge Protector (BN1100M2) for $119.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the best price we’ve have tracked in 2019. I’ve been using a similar UPS for about two years now and it has kept my Mac and monitor up and running during several power outages. This specific model offers up to 600 watts of power and can last up to 90 minutes when running 50 watts. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need a beefy backup, consider APC’s smaller Battery + Surge Protector for $58. Instead of 600 watts, it’s ready to power up to 330. I use one of these for each of my mesh Wi-Fi routers which keeps my internet protected and powered throughout outages.

APC 600W Battery + Surge Protector features:

Safely shut down computer systems and guard connected equipment from surges with the Back-UPS 1100VA Battery Backup & Surge Protector from APC. The UPS is armed with a total of ten NEMA 5-15R outlets, with six providing surge and backup power and four designed for surge protection only. In the event of a power outage, the UPS comes equipped with an internal battery that delivers up to 600W of power. The battery-powered outlets provide up to 4.3 minutes of use at full load and over one and a half hours at 50W. For electrical spikes, the UPS has a 1080J surge energy rating. Other notable connections include coax, USB, and Ethernet ports for safeguarding video and network signals. Included along with the backup UPS is a USB cable, a coaxial cable, a USB power adapter, and a downloadable PowerChute software program to monitor energy usage and prevent data corruption by automatically saving files and shutting down a computer system.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!