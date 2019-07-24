Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable $11, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable in White for $11.24 Prime shipped when checking out with code AK3in1BNW. That’s good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Anker’s cable features interchangeable Lightning, Micro USB and USB-C adapters. So rather than carrying three different cords to meet your everyday carry’s charging needs, this cable enters as a one-stop-shop solution. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
Anker Powerline II 3-in-1- Cable features:
- One for All: Charge any of your devices with the interchangeable, built-in Micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning connectors.
- Enhanced Durability: Extreme reinforcement keeps internal wiring protected from trauma and degradation.
- Charge Fast: MFi certification from Apple, and strict quality testing ensure all your devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.
- A Cable for Life: We’re so confident about PowerLine II’s long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.
