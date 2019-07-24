Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable $11, more

- Jul. 24th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable in White for $11.24 Prime shipped when checking out with code AK3in1BNW. That’s good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Anker’s cable features interchangeable Lightning, Micro USB and USB-C adapters. So rather than carrying three different cords to meet your everyday carry’s charging needs, this cable enters as a one-stop-shop solution. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating

Don’t forget that we’re seeing a selection of other notable deals on Anker Qi chargers, smart scale, dash cam, much more from $10.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Anker Powerline II 3-in-1- Cable features:

  • One for All: Charge any of your devices with the interchangeable, built-in Micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning connectors.
  • Enhanced Durability: Extreme reinforcement keeps internal wiring protected from trauma and degradation.
  • Charge Fast: MFi certification from Apple, and strict quality testing ensure all your devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.
  • A Cable for Life: We’re so confident about PowerLine II’s long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go