The Fisher-Price Smart Cycle is great for getting kids active: $86 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle for $85.75 shipped. Normally $125 retail, it’s on sale for $105 at Best Buy right now and Amazon has had it for around $100 lately. This is a new low for 2019 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. If you want your child to get more exercise but would like to keep them indoors to make sure they’re staying safe while you clean or cook, this is a great option. Your kid will be able to pedal on this Smart Cycle and use an iPad as a learning interface. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another great and fun way to get kids exercising is the W.C Redmon Fun and Fitness Dumbbells for Kids at $21 Prime shipped on Amazon. You’ll get two bars, four medium disks, four small disks, and four retainers in the package. Though there’s no iPad integration or smarts here, kids will find the fun colors enjoyable and entertaining as they see how many times they can lift them.

Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle features:

Oppenheim Best Toy Platinum Award – For most innovative and engaging new products of 2017

3 ways to play: driving, gaming, and racing! The more kids pedal, the more they can learn!

Bluetooth technology enables play on a tablet or TV screen for an immersive play experience

Download the free Smart Cycle Mission to Tech City app for exciting racing & learning games

Smart Cycle is compatible with Apple iPad, Apple TV, most Android tablets, Android TV, Amazon Fire tablets, and Amazon FireTV

