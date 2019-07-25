Keep the kids busy with these highly-rated Toca iOS deals from $1 (Reg. $4)

Toca Boca makes some of the best and most highly-rated kids’ apps on the App Store. And today, the developer is offering a series of price drops on a collection of its most popular titles. One standout would have to be Toca Nature at $1. The regularly $4 app is among the top 20 ranked educational games on Apple’s digital marketplace and is now matching the all-time low. “Shape nature and watch it develop. Plant trees and grow a forest. Raise a mountain and enjoy the view. Collect berries, mushrooms or nuts, and feed the different animals.” This one carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds, much like the rest of the Toca app deals you’ll find below.

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Town: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Band: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

Toca Nature:

Shape nature and watch it develop. Plant trees and grow a forest. Raise a mountain and enjoy the view. Collect berries, mushrooms or nuts, and feed the different animals. Learn who eats what and discover how much it takes to winkle a bear out. Walk through different landscapes and become friends with a fox. Capture the moment of woodpeckers zigzagging between trees, and watch the day turn into night.

