Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Another World, Dr. Panda Veggie Garden, more

- Jul. 25th 2019 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including loads of Toca games for the kids, Another World – 20th, The Tiny Bang Story, Dr. Panda Veggie Garden and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cycles – Daily Habit Creator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Veggie Garden: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Town: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Band: $1 (Reg. $4)

Plus even more Toca games from $1

iOS Universal: Another World – 20th: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NEO TURF MASTERS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: inShort: Project & Workflow: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

Black Friday in July Game Deals: Cuphead $15, RE 2 $30, Spyro Reignited $22.50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ice Cream Truck: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gods Wars I:Lost Angel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SlangMOJI – Comic Text Emojis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ukulele Tuner Pro and Chords: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Templates for Pages – DesiGN: $15 (Reg. $25)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard