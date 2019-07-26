adidas Outdoor Shoes at up to 60% off: Ultraboost Terrain, Parley and more

For three days only, Hautelook has adidas outdoor footwear at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. For men, the Ultraboost All Terrain Running Shoes are currently marked down to $110 and originally were priced at $200. These shoes are supportive, cushioned and perfect for all of your outdoor adventures. They also feature a rigid outsole to promote extra traction. Plus, they have a sock-like fit and a pull tab for convenience. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s adidas sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Questar Trail Sneaker $53 (Orig. $80)
- Supernova Trail Sneaker $79 (Orig. $140)
- Terrex Speed Trail Sneaker $50 (Orig. $100)
- Ultraboost All Terrain Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $200)
- Terrex Boat Parley Shoes $50 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Terrex CC Voyager Hiking Shoes $40 (Orig. $70)
- Terrex CC Boat Sleek Parley Boat Shoe $36 (Orig. $65)
- Terrex Swift R2 GTX Trail Shoe $80 (Orig. $140)
- Terrex CC Voyager Sleek Parley Water Shoe $60 (Orig. $100)
- Supernova Trail Shoes $80 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!