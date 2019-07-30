In what seems like a never-ending parade of AirPod competitors, House of Marley has now joined the list with its new Liberate Air Truly Wireless Earphones. Unlike many of the other manufacturers that have entered the fray, Marley has nailed a few key specs that have plagued the competition in recent years. Most notably is the inclusion of USB-C, stereo voice communications, and up to 41 hours of battery life when the charging case is accounted for. Of course, you’ll find the usual House of Marley focus on sustainable materials, which delivers some nice bamboo styling. Hit the jump for more on the new Liberate Air earbuds.

House of Marley unveils Liberate Air earbuds

The last year in particular has seen a steady flow of AirPod-style earbuds hit the scene, including one of our favorites, the Anker Liberty Air. But most have struggled to break through Apple’s stronghold on this category. House of Marley is stepping up to the plate today with its new Liberate Air truly wireless earbuds, a fresh visual approach to this product category that’s starting to show a lack of innovation in various areas.

The new Liberate Air earbuds deliver the usual wire-free build we’ve come to know and expect, along with integrated touch controls and “stereo voice communication.” All of which is delivered with a $149.99 price tag.

Nails specs in key areas

House of Marley has paid particular attention to the complaints of techies in a few areas, nailing specs that have at times gone overlooked by competitors. That includes USB-C connectivity, something that has been skipped by various other manufacturers in favor of the old school microUSB cable. With more devices going towards USB-C, it only makes sense that headphones and other accessories point this way as well.

The Liberate Air earbuds also offer an IPX4 rating, making them sweatproof and weather resistant. While full-on waterproof would be nice, House of Marley’s commitment to sustainable materials has likely curbed their ability to fully dive in with better certification in this area.

The new House of Marley Liberate Air earbuds are available for purchase today for $150 with listings starting to pop up at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the bamboo build may be a turnoff here for some, kudos to House of Marley for delivering a solid showing on specs. With good battery life, USB-C charging, and stereo voice communications, the new Liberate Air earbuds are going to be an alternative to AirPods worth considering throughout 2019.

Source: House of Marley

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!