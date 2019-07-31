Woot has new discounts on Delsey Paris luggage, now from $60 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot cuts up to 54% off a selection of Delsey Paris hardside luggage. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. We’re spotting even deeper discounts than Woot was offering on these pieces at the start of the month. For example, the Helium Aero Hardside 21-inch Domestic Carry-On is $59.99, which is a $10 drop from the previous sale price. Meanwhile, eBags charges $120 after a coupon while Amazon has it for as low as $110. Features include a built-in TSA lock and two inches of expandable space. It’s designed to fit most overhead compartments for most domestic airlines. Choose from purple or pink. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands at Amazon. More below.

Also on sale is the Delsey Paris Helium Titanium 29-inch Hard Case Suitcase for $89.99. For comparison, Amazon charges $140. Available in two colors, this suitcase has two full packing compartments with a zippered divider plus pockets for smaller items. Like the bag above, it also includes a built-in TSA lock. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Woot Delsey luggage sale here.

Always know which bag is yours on the carousel with this set of five brightly-colored silicone luggage tags at $13 Prime shipped.

Delsey Helium Aero Hardside Domestic Carry-On:

Double spinner wheels assure exceptional maneuverability and keep zero weight on your arm. A contemporary design with a deep metallic glossy finish to travel in style! Made of lightweight yet durable polycarbonate. Double spinner wheels assure superior maneuverability. Two spacious compartments with tie-down straps and a zippered divider. Expands 2 inches. Carry on fits in the overhead compartment of most domestic airlines.

