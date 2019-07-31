Smartphone Accessories: Seneo Qi Charging Pad + Apple Watch Stand $20, more

Topyo Pro (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped when code OYNDC3S4 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $28, that’s good for a 29% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This dual charging pad makes a great addition to your nightstand, and can power both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. Over 510 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
Charging House for iPhone/New AirPods + iWatch: Seneo 2 in 1 wireless charger works as the perfect combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone or wew AirPods.
The Nightstand Mode of iWatch is available with the watch charging stand for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently. What’s more, extra cable storage room in the bottom keeps it tidy by storing all the cable in.
