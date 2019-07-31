Philips Hue Color HomeKit Starter Set drops to $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200), more

Today only, Woot offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Four-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $119.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Typically selling for $200 in new condition at Best Buy and just about every other major retailer, that’s good for a 40% discount and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked across the board. For comparison, Amazon sells a refurbished set for $165. This starter kit includes everything you need to enjoy Alexa, Assistant or Siri-activated lighting. You’ll get four multicolor bulbs alongside the HomeKit-enabled bridge, making it a notable option for kickstarting your setup. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Over at Amazon, we’re seeing a four-pack of LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs for $77.61 shipped. Normally $110, that’s good for an over $32 savings and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Leading with HomeKit support, these smart bulbs also work with Alexa as well as Assistant and don’t require an external hub. Another notable feature is that the Mini Day & Dusk bulbs can automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day to match the sun’s natural lighting. We’ve found them to be one of the best options for those just getting started with smart home lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 shoppers.

A perfect add-on to this is the Philips Hue Switch at under $25. It’s compatible with the entire line of Hue devices and easily mounts to the wall with 3M adhesive. It’s a must-have addition to your smart home kit and helps making the switch to voice-activated lights a bit easier for significant others or other family members.

And should you be looking to expand your Siri-based setup elsewhere, we’re noting an eye-catching discount on Eve’s Button, which delivers customizable HomeKit control at $40 (20% off)

Philips Hue Color 4-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit features:

Transform your home with this Philips Hue white and color ambiance A19 starter kit. The accompanying app lets you sync these lights to music, creating an energizing party atmosphere. Easily adjust the shades of this Philips Hue white and color ambiance starter kit to enjoy a soft glow for evening meals or a natural brightness for focused study.

