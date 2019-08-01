Fossil’s End of Season Sale takes an extra 30% off already-reduced styles

The Fossil End of Season Sale offers an extra 30% off sale styles with code SUMMER at checkout. Find great deals on watches, smartwatches, briefcases, accessories and more. Free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Buckner Messenger Bag that’s available for $146, which is down from its original rate of $298. This bag is a perfect option for school or work and its leather details add a luxurious touch. This bag can easily fit your 15-inch Macbook and can be carried either over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Fossil.
Our top picks for men include:
- The Minimalist Carbon Watch $52 (Orig. $125)
- The Commuter Leather Watch $52 (Orig. $135)
- Buckner Messenger Bag $146 (Orig. $298)
- Hybrid Smartwatch in Commuter $66 (Orig. $155)
- Barstow Three-Hand Leather Watch $80 (Orig. $145)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stella Multifunction Rose-Tone Watch $52 (Orig. $135)
- Binkly Cat Eye Sunglasses $36 (Orig. $85)
- Carlie Mini Three Hand Watch $66 (Orig. $105)
- Madeline Three-Hand Watch $66 (Orig. $135)
- Gen 3 Smartwatch in Venture $193 (Orig. $275)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!