Sony’s stellar-sounding MDR-V6 Studio Headphones are now $53 (Reg. $77+)

- Aug. 1st 2019 9:01 am ET

BuyDig via Google Express is offering the Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones for $52.80 shipped. While some mentions suggest using code TECHB2S19 at checkout on this deal, code JULY20SAVE seems to knock the total down a little bit more than that. Regularly up to $98 at B&H and elsewhere, they sell for $76 at Amazon right now and are at the best price we can find. These classics have been a staple among musicians and home studio owners for a while and still remain relevant to this day. The 40mm drivers and 5 to 30kHz frequency response range are still some of the dependable and trusted in the industry. The 10-foot oxygen-free cable and 1.4-inch adapter are included with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it’s hard to come up with any direct alternatives to the iconic MDR-V6’s audio reproduction, the Audio-Technica ATH-series is a safe bet if you’re looking for something with a more modern appearance. And we also have some great deals on them right now bundled with headphone amps. Although considering they start at just a couple bucks less than today’s deal, it might not be worth it for some home studio producers and the like.

If it’s workout audio you’re after, the Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Earbuds return to the Amazon all-time low today and here’s a our hands-on video review of the the new AirPod competitors. Oh and, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models are heavily discounted right now.

Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones:

  • Connectivity Technology: Wired
  • Neodymium magnets and 40mm drivers for powerful, detailed sound
  • Over-ear design provides comfort and outstanding reduction of external noises
  • 10-foot oxygen free copper cord ends in 3.5mm plug; 1/4-inch adapter included
  • Copper-clad aluminum voice coil wire for improved power handling
  • Wide frequency response of 5 Hz – 30 kHz

