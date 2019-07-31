Upgrade to Audio-Technica studio headphones w/ an amp from $69 (Up to $50 off)

BuyDig is offering the Audio-Technica ATH-M30X Studio Monitor Headphones with FiiO A3 Headphone Amplifier for $79 shipped when the code AMP is used at checkout. At Amazon, you’d pay $60 for the amp and around $70 for the headphones, netting you a savings of over $50 here. Audio-Technica is among the most well-known and trusted brands in the headphone industry. Plus, with the dedicated FiiO amp, you’ll enjoy higher-quality audio than if you were to just use the headphones by themselves. Both products have scored at least 4.2/5 stars on Amazon from hundreds of reviewers.

If you want to save a bit of cash, opt for the Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Studio Monitor Headphones with FiiO A3 Headphone Amplifier for $69 shipped when the code AMP is used at checkout. You’d pay the same $60 for the amp at Amazon, but the headphones would run you around $50 there, for a total savings here of over $40. The ATH-M20x’s are slightly lower on the totem pole when it comes to clarity and quality, but you’ll still enjoy many of the same features as the M30X’s with this option.

If you don’t need the dedicated amp, check out the Behringer HPS3000 Studio Headphones for $19 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though Behringer is another great name in the industry, these headphones lack the drivers and comfort that you’d get if you went with the above Audio-Technica cans.

Audio-Technica ATH-M30X Studio Monitor Headphone features:

Advanced build quality and engineering

40 mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils

Tuned for enhanced detail, with excellent mid-range definition

Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

Convenient single-side cable exit

Collapsible for space-saving portability

