CASETiFY unveils Pokémon-themed Mac, iPhone and iPad gear in latest collection

- Aug. 5th 2019 12:10 pm ET

0

Back at the beginning of July, CASETiFY launched the second installment of its Pokémon-themed iPhone accessories. Now the proprietor of Apple gear is back for its last collaboration with The Pokémon Company. Filled with Kanto-inspired designs, the latest collection is filled with Mac accessories, iPad covers and much more. Head below for a closer look at the new series of Pokémon gear.

Deck out your Apple gear with CASETiFY’s new Pokémon collection

Pokémon is as hot as ever right now, and CASETiFY is looking to get in on the action. With a few months left until Sword and Shield’s debut, fans of the series are looking to get their fill of Kanto content elsewhere. For its third and final collaboration with The Pokémon Company, CASETiFY is looking to make that happen with a new selection of Apple gear.

For its July drop, the brand focused on bringing a wide variety of different styles. All 151 of the original Pokémon got some love in the form of a smartphone case alongside plenty of other releases. This time around, CASETiFY is expanding the lineup with more than just iPhone accessories that Pokémon fans are sure to love.

The latest collection features varying designs including Poké Ball insignias, the original Kanto staters and of course, Pikachu. While there aren’t as many styles as last time, you’ll find accessories for everything from your AirPods to MacBook, iPad and more. You’ll also be able to customize many of the accessories with your name and choose between varying styles of cases to go with each design.

CASETiFY’s latest collaboration launches on August 8th

CASETiFY will be launching final batch of Pokémon Apple accessories later this week on August 8th. You’ll be able to bring home all of the upcoming gear starting at $25. Right now you can sign up for a waitlist, which will give you priority access to everything included in the collection.

Last time, just about everything sold out within 24 hours, meaning those looking to get some Pokémon in their life will want to act fast. Many of the more eye-catching designs went out of stock right after launching; making it hard to get some of the more popular Pokémon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Last time around we were impressed by the collaboration, and the latest Pokémon gear from CASETiFY delivers much of the same notable design for Apple fans. It’s nice to see the brand branch out from just cases, as the new MacBook shells and iPad journals will surely be popular.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

New Product casetify

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go