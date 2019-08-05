Back at the beginning of July, CASETiFY launched the second installment of its Pokémon-themed iPhone accessories. Now the proprietor of Apple gear is back for its last collaboration with The Pokémon Company. Filled with Kanto-inspired designs, the latest collection is filled with Mac accessories, iPad covers and much more. Head below for a closer look at the new series of Pokémon gear.

Deck out your Apple gear with CASETiFY’s new Pokémon collection

Pokémon is as hot as ever right now, and CASETiFY is looking to get in on the action. With a few months left until Sword and Shield’s debut, fans of the series are looking to get their fill of Kanto content elsewhere. For its third and final collaboration with The Pokémon Company, CASETiFY is looking to make that happen with a new selection of Apple gear.

For its July drop, the brand focused on bringing a wide variety of different styles. All 151 of the original Pokémon got some love in the form of a smartphone case alongside plenty of other releases. This time around, CASETiFY is expanding the lineup with more than just iPhone accessories that Pokémon fans are sure to love.

The latest collection features varying designs including Poké Ball insignias, the original Kanto staters and of course, Pikachu. While there aren’t as many styles as last time, you’ll find accessories for everything from your AirPods to MacBook, iPad and more. You’ll also be able to customize many of the accessories with your name and choose between varying styles of cases to go with each design.

CASETiFY’s latest collaboration launches on August 8th

CASETiFY will be launching final batch of Pokémon Apple accessories later this week on August 8th. You’ll be able to bring home all of the upcoming gear starting at $25. Right now you can sign up for a waitlist, which will give you priority access to everything included in the collection.

Last time, just about everything sold out within 24 hours, meaning those looking to get some Pokémon in their life will want to act fast. Many of the more eye-catching designs went out of stock right after launching; making it hard to get some of the more popular Pokémon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Last time around we were impressed by the collaboration, and the latest Pokémon gear from CASETiFY delivers much of the same notable design for Apple fans. It’s nice to see the brand branch out from just cases, as the new MacBook shells and iPad journals will surely be popular.

