CASETiFY, a proprietor of Apple accessories well as Samsung handset cases and more, is gearing up for its latest product launch. In collaboration with The Pokémon Company, CASETiFY is set to debut a new lineup of iPhone cases and other Kanto region-themed gear. Head below for a closer look at the collection and to learn how you can catch these legendary accessories for yourself.

Be the best like no one ever was with CASETiFY’s new Pokémon iPhone Cases

Following the excitement of Detective Pikachu and ahead of Sword and Shield’s debut, CASETiFY is looking to yet again get in on the Pokémon hype. Last time the brand worked with The Pokémon Company, fans were only able to bring home iPhone cases with their favorite Kanto natives. This time, the selection is expanding to bring all 151 original Pokémon to a new set of smartphone accessories.

The second of CASETiFY’s drops will include from iPhone cases, to Pikachu-themed Qi charging mats, AirPod covers and more. Not only that, but options for Galaxy handsets will be available as well. The series will refresh designs from the previous products, bringing “151 difference ways” for Pokémon fans to express themselves.

So whether you’re a fan of favorites like Pikachu, Squirtle and Charmander, or want to coat your smartphone in a whole host of Pokémon, there should be accessories to fit your style. Trainers will also have the ability to customize their own products, with various case designs, graphics and more. Many of CASETiFY’s most popular iPhone cases getting the Kanto treatment.

Gotta catch em’ all starting on July 10th

CASETiFY will be launching its latest wave of Pokémon smartphone accessories next week, on July 10th. You’ll be able to bring home all of the upcoming gear starting at $25. The brand does note that for its last series of Kanto-centered cases, everything sold out in nearly 72 hours. This time around, you’ll be able to sign up for a waitlist, which will give you priority access to the goods.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Understandably so, most Pokémon merchandise is geared towards a younger audience. Releases like these are certainly a welcomed change of pace, as they give lifetime Pokémon fans the ability to show off their fandom in a more nuanced way than flashy t-shirts.

So far the iPhone case designs that CASETiFY has showcased look to be a nice blend of the usual Pokémon charm and the brand’s style. I’ll certainly be keeping my eyes pealed for the launch next week; and will hopefully be able to capture some Vaporeon merch.

