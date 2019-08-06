Google Chromecast Ultra is a Stadia-ready streamer: $59.50 (Reg. $69)

Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra for $59.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $9 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked recently. Google’s 4K-ready streamer turns your smartphone into a remote by letting you cast content directly to it from popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. It works with Google Home and it’s Stadia’s flagship device. For those unfamiliar, Stadia is an upcoming Google service for streaming the latest and greatest video games over the internet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more traditional experience, opt for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at $50. It comes with a remote, and uses traditional apps instead of casting from a smartphone. I swapped out the Apple TVs in my home for these and haven’t looked back.

Google Chromecast Ultra features:

Watch what you want, when you want. Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more through over 1,000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, Pandora, and HBO NOW. Find more at chromecast.com/apps

Make the most of your TV. With support for 4K Ultra HD TVs with HDR, you can get the most out of your setup. Chromecast Ultra automatically optimizes your content for the best picture quality

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!