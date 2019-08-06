The standalone Oculus Go VR kit is now starting from $149 (Up to $50 off)

Newegg is offering the 32GB Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset for $149 shipped. Simply apply coupon code EMCTDTB32 at checkout. Regularly $249 everywhere including Amazon, today’s deal is $10 below Black Friday in July and matching the Prime Day 2019 price tag. Along with built-in audio and included controllers, this truly is a standalone VR experience. It requires no PC, smartphone or gaming console to run its “state-of-the-art 3D graphics.” This model has amassed a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. But we also have a great deal on the 64GB model if you’re looking for more internal storage. Head below for that.

Newegg will also sell you the 64GB Oculus Go Standalone at $209 shipped using code EMCTDTB34 at checkout. That’s $40 off the regular $249 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we could find. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

We also have great deal running on Lenovo’s Star Wars Challenges AR Headset at $50 right now ($40 off).

Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset:

Lightweight Headset – designed with innovative, breathable fabrics and injection foam molding developed for professional athletes Wide Quad, Fast-Switch LCD – dramatically improves visual clarity and reduces screen-door effect Next-generation Oculus Lenses – offering a wide field of view with significantly reduced glare Integrated Spatial Audio – speakers built into the headset, transporting you straight into VR and making the headset easy to share with someone else

