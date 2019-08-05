Train to be a Jedi with Lenovo’s $50 Star Wars Challenges AR Headset ($40 off)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $90 these days, that’s good for 45% discount, is the best we’ve seen in 2019 and comes within $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring an augmented reality headset, this starter kit from Lenovo allows you to battle against Stormtroopers, Sith Lords and more in the comfort of your own home. It uses a motion-activated Lightsaber to let you chop down enemies, block laser blasts and duel against other Lightsaber-wielders. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and we said it carries an “unparalleled Star Wars experience” in our hands-on review.

Speaking of AR, be sure to check out our recent hands-on review with LEGO’s Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery set. We praised it for fusing bricks with augmented reality, and at under $30 find it to be compelling way to try out the tech. So if battling against the Empire is a little too much for you, this is a great alternative for those looking to dive into AR.

Lenovo Jedi Challenges AR Headset features:

Feel the Force as you fight for galactic peace in your own home with the Lenovo Star Wars™: Jedi Challenges AR headset. Train as a Force-sensitive apprentice and unlock the knowledge of the Jedi Order. Learn to master the art of lightsaber duels, command troops against invading evil forces, and challenge your mind with Holochess. Plus, engage other players in intense 1-on-1 local multiplayer battles in the new Lightsaber Versus Mode.

