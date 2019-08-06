This digital tape measure reaches 131 feet for $20 Prime shipped (30% off)

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HD40 Classic Laser Measure for $19.86 Prime shipped when the code IKRWDQV5 is used at checkout. This is down nearly 30% from its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you hate working with normal tape measures, this is perfect for your next adventure. It measures up to 131 feet and doesn’t bend, which is quite nice. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just need a spare tape measure, check out the Komelon 12-foot model for $5 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and the compact form factor is great for a multitude of uses. It’s only got a max reach of 12-foot, which is quite short compared to the 131-foot reach of the above HD40, so keep that in mind.

Tacklife HD40 Laser Measure features:

2 Bubble Levels provide more precise measurement compared to one bubble; Accuracy:±1/16 inch; Measuring range ups to 131 feet to meet your regular measuring need; Hold the U button 2s to switch unit among M/In/Ft freely

Handy and compact mode provide good operating feeling; Supplied durable carrying pouch keeps the laser meter off dust; It also for easy carry and hold everywhere; Large LCD with back light supports better visibility in low-light conditions

Automatic calculation of area and volume; 30 groups data memory; Manually delete data; 6 units for selection; Calibration; Addition and subtraction; Automatic shutdown without operation 150s; Max&Min values measurement

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!