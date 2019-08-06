This digital tape measure reaches 131 feet for $20 Prime shipped (30% off)

- Aug. 6th 2019 4:04 pm ET

0

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HD40 Classic Laser Measure for $19.86 Prime shipped when the code IKRWDQV5 is used at checkout. This is down nearly 30% from its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you hate working with normal tape measures, this is perfect for your next adventure. It measures up to 131 feet and doesn’t bend, which is quite nice. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just need a spare tape measure, check out the Komelon 12-foot model for $5 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and the compact form factor is great for a multitude of uses. It’s only got a max reach of 12-foot, which is quite short compared to the 131-foot reach of the above HD40, so keep that in mind.

Tacklife HD40 Laser Measure features:

  • 2 Bubble Levels provide more precise measurement compared to one bubble; Accuracy:±1/16 inch; Measuring range ups to 131 feet to meet your regular measuring need; Hold the U button 2s to switch unit among M/In/Ft freely
  • Handy and compact mode provide good operating feeling; Supplied durable carrying pouch keeps the laser meter off dust; It also for easy carry and hold everywhere; Large LCD with back light supports better visibility in low-light conditions
  • Automatic calculation of area and volume; 30 groups data memory; Manually delete data; 6 units for selection; Calibration; Addition and subtraction; Automatic shutdown without operation 150s; Max&Min values measurement

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide