WaterField is introducing its new Travel Folio today. The San Francisco-based design company is adding to its on-the-go lineup of bags and carriers with its latest leather/canvas solution. Now available for pre-order with an August 13th shipping date, head below to read all about its new features and more.

Last we heard from WaterField it was for a new MacBook backpack just after the launch of its $39 leather minimalist wallets. However, we are still a little over a month away from its new Switch Lite cases. Today, we are focusing on its “ultimate catch-all organizer for travel”, the new Travel Folio.

Waterfield’s New Travel Folio:

Measuring 13.5 by 9.75-inches, it is designed to carry all of your “travel documents, passports, visas, small electronics, and other travel necessities”. It is large enough to fit standard A4 documents. Along with multiple color options there is also a series of materials available including oil-tanned full-grain leather, Italian Forza textile, waxed canvas or ballistic nylon. You’ll also find a gold water-resistant interior that lights up so you can easily rummage through it for something specific.

There are three pen slots for your Apple Pencil or Surface Pen, a small zippered pocket for coins and the like, an open-top pocket for your phone or cables and more. The new Travel Folio also sports YKK self-locking zippers with a small pull-tab.

More from Waterfield:

I keep a printed copy of my travel information — addresses, maps, and phone numbers —plus my passport, visas, tickets, and my phone in the Travel Folio; that way I never have to search around in my bag or suitcase for them. The Folio acts as my ‘Travel Central’ giving me peace of mind that I have all my logistical information and documents at my fingertips.

The new Waterfield Travel Folio is available for $89 in cowboy brown or black leather. The red, blue, black and tan Forza and waxed canvas options are listed at $69 shipped. Pre-orders are live now on the Waterfield site with an expected shipping date of August 13th.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We are always big fans of Waterfield’s accessories and its handcrafted design approach. Personally, as much as I like the overall look of the new Travel Folio, the lack of handles or a strap make it sort of no-go. The last thing I need personally, is another small pouch to lug around with no strap to throw over my shoulder. Something like the Waterfield Air Porter or its Tech Sling bag seem much more practical for me in a travel situation, despite bring a little bit larger.

