Nintendo Switch Lite preorders are now live. After months of speculation and rumors, Nintendo made its new Switch console official earlier this month. Along with new colorways and updated internals, the machine sports built-in gamepads and a more compact display, among other features. There’s no telling what availability will be like on release day, so locking-in a preorder now might be your best shot at having one in your hands on day one. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Nintendo Switch Lite Preorders Now Live!

Nintendo Switch Lite preorders are starting to go live at Amazon, Best Buy and Target among others. While certain colorways are yet to come available at certain retailers is appears as though they are just populating slowly and will be available across the board soon.

***Note: you may need to select your preferred color from the selection menu directly below the price on Amazon for the live listing to appear.

Updating…

Having said that, Amazon now has the Grey and Yellow colorways live at the expected $199.99, which is $100 under the MSRP on the standard Switch. You’ll find much of the same at Best Buy with the Gray and Turquiose models now available for pre-order. If you have your eye on that special edition Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta Edition, it appears as though Amazon’s listing is going in and out of stock. Target, on the other hand, does now have the special Pokemon machine available to order at $200.

The new Switch Lite sports upgraded internals with, according to Nintendo, a much better battery life. The 6.2-inch display from the standard Switch has been traded out for a more compact 5.5-inch touchscreen variant alongside the non-removable Joy-Con. But before you jump on the Nintendo Switch Lite preorders, this is indeed an entirely handheld machine. It does not connect to your TV the way a the standard Switch does, although it does play all the same software. You’ll find more details in our launch coverage here.

In other Nintendo news, Labo VR support comes to Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker today and all of the Classic DOOM games have now been re-released for Switch. You’ll also want to fest your eyes on the new special edition Disney Nintendo Switch console right here. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found right here.

Nintendo Switch Lite:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!