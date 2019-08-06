Take 30% off this highly-rated dual USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station at $21

WEME (99% positive all-time feedback from 9,700+) via Amazon offers its USB 3.0 to SATA Dual-Bay External Hard Drive Docking Station for $20.99 Prime shipped when code 9QSR6NK7 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $5 under the previously-tracked Amazon low and the best we’ve seen. With support for dual 8TB hard drives, this dual-docking station works with both 2.5 and 3.5-inch drives. An offline duplicator function is included as well, making it easy to clone data from one drive to another. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 275 customers.

Ditching the multi-drive design allows you to save even more compared to today’s deal. Alternatively, StarTech’s best-selling USB 3.0 to SATA Cable is a solid option for pulling data off drives at $10. This has been my go-to option for nearly a year now and Amazon shoppers seem equally impressed, with over 5,200 of them having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

WEME USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station features:

Usb 3. 0 external, SATA-III internal, especially made for 2. 5 inch and 3. 5 inch SATA HDD/SSD, USB 3. 0 SuperSpeed & supports UASP, even faster data transfer

Integrated safeguards preventing overvoltage, leak currents, short circuits and peak voltage, interference and disturbance, safer data transfer and access

Support 2x 8TB hard drive; Support offline Clone, no drivers needed, easy installation; cloning can only be done from a drive to B drive, make sure the memory capacity of B drive is larger than a drive; not support online Clone

Stable and reliable DC power source: The power supply is highly efficient (12V, 3000mA), so that a stable energy supply is ; entering sleep mode without operation in 30 minutes

